iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) Shares Sold by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKD. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKD opened at $190.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.76. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $122.90 and a 12-month high of $206.91.

About iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

