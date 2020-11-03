iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the September 30th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.32. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 103.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.