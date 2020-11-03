iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is West Bancorporation Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

West Bancorporation Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 52,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $62.19 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

