iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.0% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 246,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,694,000 after buying an additional 82,293 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 62,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 19,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $62.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.88. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

