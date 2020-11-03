iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,943 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $50,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 993,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,461,000 after buying an additional 151,600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.4% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 141.3% during the third quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $210.77 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $234.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.80.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.