iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Decreased by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 7.2% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $118.91 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $138.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.97.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.