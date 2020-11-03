iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,428.6% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 64.5% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $174.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $187.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

