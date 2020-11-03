iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $331.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $338.80 and a 200 day moving average of $320.99. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

