iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up 0.4% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned 0.72% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $29,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7,020.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 640,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 631,057 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $79.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.25. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $56.27 and a 12 month high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

