Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,138 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $115.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.16. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

