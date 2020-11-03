Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,354 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 454.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.2% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $127.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.48. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $135.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.