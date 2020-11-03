Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 185 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 37,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 160,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $90.59 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.94.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Insiders have sold 19,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,559 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

