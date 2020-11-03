Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 855 Shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) by 684.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Livongo Health were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Livongo Health by 106.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Livongo Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LVGO opened at $139.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 19.51 and a current ratio of 19.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.36. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.89 and a beta of 1.77. Livongo Health has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $151.05.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Livongo Health will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a $7.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

In other news, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 5,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total value of $759,927.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Pursley sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total transaction of $97,807.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,713,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 691,865 shares of company stock valued at $86,180,389 over the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Livongo Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Benchmark lowered Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Livongo Health from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Livongo Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

