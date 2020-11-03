Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 452,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,891,000. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up about 1.9% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 256.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.18.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

