Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,811 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 382.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. Equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.4959 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 61.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Liberum Capital raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

