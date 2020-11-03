Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 260.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 97,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 236.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 141,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 99,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 409.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $54.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.06.

