Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,887,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,863,000 after buying an additional 288,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,671,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,075,000 after acquiring an additional 472,795 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,290,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,473,000 after purchasing an additional 150,082 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,199,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,218,000 after purchasing an additional 60,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank H. Yoho bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $95.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.92 and a 12 month high of $121.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.49.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.52 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.50 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

