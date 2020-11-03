Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 1,411 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,987 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.6% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 46.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $40,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 256.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, 140166 boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.64.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,374,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total value of $9,286,426.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,938,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,654 shares of company stock worth $110,671,595 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $503.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $527.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $425.24. The company has a market capitalization of $310.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.51, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.