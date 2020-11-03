Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 1,411 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,987 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.6% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $40,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $42,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total value of $5,137,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,712 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total value of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,654 shares of company stock worth $110,671,595 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $518.64.

NVIDIA stock opened at $503.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $310.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $527.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $425.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.