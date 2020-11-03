Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 19,527 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,527 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 0.7% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.66.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.58. The firm has a market cap of $201.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.