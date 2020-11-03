Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 5,222 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 4,111.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45,080.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,953,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 29,886,767 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,178,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,938,000 after acquiring an additional 867,441 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,178,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,943 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 109.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,181,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,131,000 after acquiring an additional 322,658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average of $25.40. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

