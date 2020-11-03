Jacobi Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,107 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,370 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in General Motors by 758.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 29.8% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 714.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 377.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $54,000. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Motors from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on General Motors from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

