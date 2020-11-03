Jacobi Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,174 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 339.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Thor Industries by 474.0% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Shares of THO opened at $86.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.46. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $121.33.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.