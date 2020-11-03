Jacobi Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Square by 123.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth $49,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter worth $42,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Square from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Square from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Square from $165.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total transaction of $37,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 279,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,050,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Deighton sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total transaction of $2,832,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 685,877 shares of company stock valued at $111,603,815. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $155.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.47. The company has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.37 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $193.44.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

