Jacobi Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 146.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,026,634,000 after acquiring an additional 767,923 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 9.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,770,000 after acquiring an additional 335,057 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 571.1% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 380,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $112,604,000 after purchasing an additional 324,063 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 32.7% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,164,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,391,000 after purchasing an additional 286,836 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $289.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.09. The company has a market cap of $290.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total transaction of $10,109,386.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,843,073,888.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $2,264,007.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,771 shares of company stock valued at $83,003,768 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.18.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.