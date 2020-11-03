Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,817,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,091 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,976,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,923,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,624,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,449,000 after purchasing an additional 494,417 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,379,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,258,000 after purchasing an additional 482,643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX opened at $79.62 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $86.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.79.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

