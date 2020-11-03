Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $437,680,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $67,210,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,515,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,791,000 after buying an additional 1,587,194 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $44,547,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 48.7% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,847,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,028,000 after buying an additional 604,573 shares during the last quarter.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $1,016,908.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTRG. Bank of America raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays started coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Essential Utilities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of WTRG opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities Inc has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.59.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $384.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.00 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.2507 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.