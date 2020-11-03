Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 118,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 25,387 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $224,000.

Shares of TIP opened at $125.37 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $127.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.17.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

