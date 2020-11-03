Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Reality Shares Divcon Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reality Shares Divcon Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reality Shares Divcon Leaders Dividend ETF were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LEAD. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC grew its stake in Reality Shares Divcon Leaders Dividend ETF by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reality Shares Divcon Leaders Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Reality Shares Divcon Leaders Dividend ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 18,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Reality Shares Divcon Leaders Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Reality Shares Divcon Leaders Dividend ETF by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LEAD stock opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.58. Reality Shares Divcon Leaders Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.32.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Reality Shares Divcon Leaders Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reality Shares Divcon Leaders Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.