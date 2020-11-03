Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 345.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $298.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.95. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $340.74.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.