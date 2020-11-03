Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1,492.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

ENB opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average of $30.92.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.