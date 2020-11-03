Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,040 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 51.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,838,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,493,000 after buying an additional 3,692,946 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 7,442,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,770 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,543.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,667,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,852 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth $40,018,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,249.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,200,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,030 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.32. World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $20.63.

