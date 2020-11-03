Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 81.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 7,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $97.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.17. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $102.18. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.24.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Aptiv from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Aptiv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.72.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

