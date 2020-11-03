Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 81.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 75.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $232.44 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $240.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.29 and a 200-day moving average of $190.90. The firm has a market cap of $165.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

In related news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 54,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total value of $12,689,266.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,360,053.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total value of $6,657,220.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,110,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,248 shares of company stock valued at $49,077,431 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

