Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $103,000 Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,886,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,039,384,000 after acquiring an additional 447,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,825,000 after acquiring an additional 70,424 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 794,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 485,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $138,842,000 after acquiring an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,048,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $296.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $317.59 and a 200-day moving average of $324.09. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.73.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.