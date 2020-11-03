Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $123,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.67.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.