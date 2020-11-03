Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $125,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 9.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 624 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 820.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,030 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,459,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,078,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,007 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,075,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,200,648,000 after acquiring an additional 296,438 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,057,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,178,000 after acquiring an additional 193,621 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 254,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,474,000 after acquiring an additional 190,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $190.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.17 and a 200-day moving average of $198.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

