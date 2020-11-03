Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 182,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 46,621 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 26.6% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 45,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 285,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after buying an additional 61,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in AT&T by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.12.

NYSE T opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $194.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.55. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

