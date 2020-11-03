Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. AXA raised its position in shares of Aflac by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 124,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 36,198 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 388.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 390.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Aflac by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 500,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,047,000 after acquiring an additional 46,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,531.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFL. TheStreet raised Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Aflac from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average is $36.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $55.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

