Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $2.73 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,263 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,876,198.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total transaction of $863,090.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,789 shares of company stock worth $23,084,422 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $154.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $167.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.31 and its 200-day moving average is $132.81.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.57.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

