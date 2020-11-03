Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $2.99 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,218 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,000 after acquiring an additional 122,633 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 986,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,463 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.28.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,534 shares of company stock worth $16,635,514 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.58. The company has a market capitalization of $208.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

