Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $20.50 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 690.0% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Cabana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,400.0% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $168.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $181.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.10.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

