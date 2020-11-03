Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $6.57 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 1.2% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in CVS Health by 91.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,518,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,189,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837,591 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 296.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $218,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,974 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 513.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,940,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $126,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,719 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,156,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,312,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,119 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

NYSE CVS opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day moving average of $62.30. The firm has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

