Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $967,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,423 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after purchasing an additional 29,036 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 50.6% in the second quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 17,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BND opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.06 and a 200-day moving average of $88.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

