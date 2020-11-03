Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $967,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,123,000 after buying an additional 13,558,423 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,599,000 after buying an additional 29,036 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 50.6% during the second quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 17,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

