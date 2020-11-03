Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,887,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,863,000 after acquiring an additional 288,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,671,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,075,000 after acquiring an additional 472,795 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,290,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,473,000 after purchasing an additional 150,082 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,199,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,218,000 after purchasing an additional 60,065 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

Shares of ATO opened at $95.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.49. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.92 and a 12 month high of $121.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank H. Yoho bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.48 per share, with a total value of $149,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

