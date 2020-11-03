Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 15.8% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 99,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 13,591 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.4% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 27,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,289,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,241,000 after acquiring an additional 99,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Citigroup by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.19. The stock has a market cap of $86.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

