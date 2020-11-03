Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

MBB opened at $110.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.62. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

