Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 85.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,098,000 after buying an additional 956,889 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 41,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $116.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

