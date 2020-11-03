Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. DA Davidson downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

NYSE:BAC opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $205.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

